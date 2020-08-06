Politics of Thursday, 6 August 2020

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Mahama is confused, lacks credibility - Owusu Amankwah

Member of Parliament for Manhyia North constituency, Collins Owusu Amankwah

The Member of Parliament for Manhyia North constituency, Collins Owusu Amankwah has slammed former President John Dramani Mahama describing him as a "confused man” who is engaging a tribal agenda.



The legislator appearing on the maiden edition of Eboboba on Rainbow Radio 87.5FM, he said the NDC candidate’s claims of voter suppression is not only ridiculous but laughable.



Former President Mahama in a recent Facebook post accused the government of using the military to suppress eligible voters in the Volta and some other regions.



Mr. Mahama said the umbrella family had gathered evidence to back the growing reports of ethnic discrimination and physical attacks on innocent people of certain tribes by some military personnel.



But refuting the claims, Mr. Amankwah threw salvos at the NDC candidate insisting he is confused and lacked the credibility to make such claims.



He also mocked him for his slip of tongue in saying the Akufo-Addo led administration had governed for 8 years and messed up after he registered for his voter card at Bole earlier today.



He admonished him and his NDC to stop throwing dust into the eyes of the public.



He said no one is preventing eligible Ghanaians from registering, rather they are preventing foreigners from getting on Ghana’s electoral roll.



”We cannot allow foreigners to register and chose a leader for us. The registration is reserved for only Ghanaians who are eligible to vote,” he stated.



Meanwhile, he has described as falsehood the promise by Mr. Mahama to pay depositors of troubled Menzgold.



He cautioned Ghanaians not to allow the NDC deceive them in promising policies they cannot fulfil.



”When the NDC is hungry for power, they promise heaven and earth to Ghanaians. But Ghanaians are wide awake, they do not have short memories. They know the record of the NDC,” he said.









Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.