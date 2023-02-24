Mahama has nothing to offer, consider Dr Duffour – Former NDC communications officer

Politics of Friday, 24 February 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former communications officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Solomon Nkansah, has stated that delegates of the largest opposition party should consider Dr Kwabena Duffour over former president John Dramani Mahama in the upcoming flagbearership contest.



According to him, John Mahama has nothing better to offer again after leading the party into opposition for two consecutive times.



In an interview with Okay FM, he contends that John Mahama is not the best choice to lead the umbrella party because the current economic crises require a financial specialist to clean up the mess created.



“Ghanaians will see that is about time that they will see a candidate who will be outstanding in all political parties.



“Whether NPP or NDC and they will realize that this is the time that the master of the game has come (Kwabena Duffour) …where Ghana stands now, it is about financial issues coupled with mismanagement that has brought us to this crisis.



“And when you trace Dr Kwabena Duffour’s past records, he is the only NDC finance minister who maintained the Ghanaian cedi to the rate of GH¢1.68 pesewas to the dollar.



“So, people need to realize that, where the NDC party has gotten to, it shouldn’t be about whom they support but rather someone who can manage the economy better,” he said.



He added “There was a candidate who was running mate in 2008 (John Mahama). He became a flagbearer in 2012, which is called progress.



“In 2016, he lost which is also called a product decline, and in 2020 he lost again which is another product decline. And the last elections in 2020, we later realized that 118 NDC parliamentary candidates had more votes than the presidential candidates. just look at this.”



On the other hand, Dr Kwabena Duffour becomes the latest member of the NDC to pick forms for the NDC’s flagbearership race after John Mahama, businessman Ernest Kwaku Kobeah and Kojo Bonsu, former Mayor of Kumasi are other contenders.



On February 22, forms were picked on behalf of John Mahama by Prof. Alabi and regional chairmen amid fanfare.







AM/SARA