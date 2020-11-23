Politics of Monday, 23 November 2020

Mahama has no moral right to talk about corruption – Ayisi Boateng

Ghana’s High Commissioner to South Africa, George Ayisi Boateng

Ghana’s High Commissioner to South Africa, George Ayisi Boateng has described the NDC flagbearer as a man with no conscience to talk about corruption.



He explained the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has stayed in power longer than any other political party in Ghana’s 63 years of independence but has nothing better to show.



“NDC had 27 years in power which John Dramani Mahama was an integral part of throughout.”



Mr. Ayisi Boateng quizzed John Mahama “how your boss the late Atta Mills will constitute a committee to investigate you as a Vice President on the Airbus scandal?”



He further explained that the “former president John Mahama is an epitome of corruption so it buffles me when he gets the effrontery to talk about corruption”.



The High Commissioner to South Africa took a swipe at the former president while he was speaking on Akoma FM‘s morning show GhanAkoma on Monday, November 23.



He maintained that “John Mahama has little or no conscience because he has no moral grounds when it comes to issues of corruption”.



He urged Ghanaians to go out in their numbers and vote massively for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to continue the good works across the country.



‘Most Corrupt President in Africa’



Meanwhile, a founding member of the NDC in Ashanti Region, Alhaji Saani Mohamed, challenged Mr Ayisi Boateng’s claims on the former president.



He described President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as “the most corrupt president in Africa, therefore, Ghanaians must kick him out.”



Alhaji Saani called for change come December 7.

