General News of Tuesday, 22 September 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Mahama has better track record on infrastructure than Akufo-Addo - Poll

Kwame Nkrumah Circle

Ghanaians have waded into the debate on which presidential candidate performed better in infrastructural development via the the second wave of the Ghana Election Poll which ran online from July 1 to August 1, 2020.



A significant 71% of Ghanaian adults out of the weighted sample of 2,055 believed that John Dramani Mahama has performed better compared to 27% of respondents who felt Nana Akufo-Addo has a better record on infrastructure. The rest attributed a better track record on infrastructure to “other candidate”.



A significant number of males and females (71% and 70% respectively) believe that John Dramani Mahama has a better track record on infrastructure as compared to 27% each for males and females who selected Nana Akufo-Addo.





Young people between the ages of 15 and 19 credit Nana Akufo-Addo with a better track record on infrastructure. However, across the rest of the age groups, John Mahama gets credit for better track record on infrastructure as compared Nana Akufo-Addo. Respondents aged 30 and above selected “other candidate”.



62% of Ghanaians who have no party affiliation credit John Mahama with a better record on infrastructure as compared to 36% who credit Nana Akufo-Addo. 28% of Ghanaians who are NDC/Lean NDC credit John Mahama with a better record on infrastructure, while 59% of Ghanaians who are NPP/Lean NPP credit Nana Akufo-Addo with a better record on infrastructure.



John Mahama is generally considered as having a better track record on infrastructure across all regions.



The second wave of the scientific poll had a three-fold increase in participants as compared to the first wave which recorded 792 responses. Over 90 percent of the respondents were living in Ghana and the rest were living in countries including South Africa, Ethiopia, Botswana and Egypt.



Results for the full sample have a margin of sampling error (with finite population correction) of plus or minus 2.162%. A representative sample of the Ghanaian population of 28,956,587 - population projection as stated on page 6 of the Ghana Living Standards Survey (GLSS 7) - was achieved by weighting (matching) the data according to age and gender demographics of the 2010 population and housing census and the GLSS 7.



The Ghana Election Poll is powered by GhanaWeb and the Africa Consumer Panel which is a cooperation between the digital publisher Africa Business Communities and renowned market research firm MSI-ACI.



The online poll is conducted every month and the results are published at the beginning of every other month on GhanaWeb.com. It is devoid of spam as the respondents can take the survey only once. The MSI-ACI platform that hosts the survey records the device on which the respondent takes the poll and does not allow for a second attempt from the same device.



The Ghana Election Poll is different from the open-access poll which is running on GhanaWeb. The latter allows participants to self-select into participation and its results cannot be generalized because it is a representative of only the participants of the poll.



Click here to take part in the third wave of the Ghana Election Poll.





Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.