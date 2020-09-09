General News of Wednesday, 9 September 2020

Mahama has better track record in fighting corruption than Akufo-Addo, poll reveals

Former president and flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has been polled as having a better track record in fighting corruption than President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



This is part of the results of the second wave of the Ghana Election Poll which ran online from July 1 to August 1, 2020, via the renowned market research firm MSI-ACI.



Out of the weighted sample of 2,055, 59% of respondents backed John Dramani Mahama as having a better track record in fighting corruption as against 33% of the respondents who were for Nana Akufo-Addo. The rest attributed a better track record in fighting corruption to “other candidates”.







Young people aged between 15 and 24 years believe that Nana Akufo-Addo has a better track record in fighting corruption, while those who are aged between 25 and 29 years believe that John Mahama has a better track record in fighting corruption.







However, the majority of respondents between the ages 30 to 39 did not credit either candidate with fighting corruption as most of them chose “other candidate”. But respondents who are 40 years and above appear to think the former president has a better track record in fighting corruption.



61% of Ghanaian adults who have no party affiliation credit John Mahama with a better record at fighting corruption as compared to 43% of Ghanaian adults with no party affiliation who credit Nana Akufo-Addo with a better track record at fighting corruption.







More than half of respondents in Greater Accra, Central and Northern regions credit John Mahama with fighting corruption while Nana Akufo-Addo is credited with fighting corruption in the Ashanti region.







The second wave of the scientific poll had a three-fold increase in participants as compared to the first wave which recorded 792 responses. Over 90 percent of the respondents were living in Ghana and the rest were living in countries including South Africa, Ethiopia, Botswana and Egypt.



Results for the full sample have a margin of sampling error (with finite population correction) of plus or minus 2.162%. A representative sample of the Ghanaian population of 28,956,587 - population projection as stated on page 6 of the Ghana Living Standards Survey (GLSS 7) - was achieved by weighting (matching) the data according to age and gender demographics of the 2010 population and housing census and the GLSS 7.



The Ghana Election Poll is powered by GhanaWeb and the Africa Consumer Panel which is a cooperation between the digital publisher Africa Business Communities and renowned market research firm MSI-ACI.



The online poll is conducted every month and the results are published at the beginning of every other month on GhanaWeb.com. It is devoid of spam as the respondents can take the survey only once. The MSI-ACI platform that hosts the survey records the device on which the respondent takes the poll and does not allow for a second attempt from the same device.



The Ghana Election Poll is different from the open-access poll which is running on GhanaWeb. The latter allows participants to self-select into participation and its results cannot be generalized because it is a representative of only the participants of the poll.



