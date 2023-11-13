Mahama has a free pass - Martin Kpebu says as he lists 26 'failed promises' of Bawumia

General News of Monday, 13 November 2023

Renowned legal practitioner Martin Kpebu has asserted the outcome of the 2024 presidential election has already been determined due to the decision of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) to make Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia their flagbearer.



Speaking in an interview on TV3, Kpebu said that the presidential candidate of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), former President John Dramani Mahama, would win the election because there is no way Dr Bawumia can compete with him.



According to him, Bawumia would be “no match for Mahama” because Ghanaians, who he said are not “fools”, now know that the vice president only came to lie to them.



He then went on to list some of the supposed “failed promises” and “lies” told by the vice president.



1. In 18 months of an NPP government, no community in Ghana would have water or toilet problems.



2. Under an NPP Akufo-Addo government the economy would “grow and grow” and there would be “jobs and jobs and jobs”.



3. If the fundamentals of the economy are weak, the exchange rate would expose



4. We have arrested the depreciating cedi and given the keys to the IGP



5. An NPP government would move Ghana from taxation to production



6. NDC has resorted to increasing taxes under economic difficulties they created, an NPP government would do differently.



7. We don’t have to borrow for roads, all we need is to toll the roads, the money is here.



8. We would start construction of roads with concrete instead of asphalt.



9. We building a new harbour in Cape Coast



10. We are building model SHS in Zongo in each of the 16 regions of the country.



11. We would build hostels for Kayaye.



12. We would build a Dubai medical city.



13. Momo is for the poor; it would not be taxed.



14. Bawumia secures $18 billion Chinese loans for Ghana, where is it?



15. Free internet for university and SHS students



16. Kayayei won’t pay taxes under NPP



17. The NPP government has created 2 million jobs



18. The NPP government has paid 17 billion for excess capacity



19. We would replace textbooks with laptops for SHS students.



20. We would remove taxes on sanitary pads



21. We would build a new satellite campus of UDS (the University of Development Studies) in Yendi.



22. NPP would have built 1000 factories with a 40 billion loan.



23. Ghana Motor Insurance database is the first of its kind in Africa



24. Ghana’s interoperability between bank accounts and mobile accounts is the best in Africa. It turned out to be a lie.



25. Ghana Motor Insurance database is more advanced than that of the UK



26. We would build an airport in Cape Coast.



Watch the lawyer's remarks in the video below:





#Bawuliar is not the man to rival John Mahama.-Martin Kpebu ESQ pic.twitter.com/bAuhO31b7B — KOJO DYNAMIC ???? (@AnnanPerry) November 11, 2023

