Mahama ‘floors’ Bawumia in IMANI public sentiments poll

The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, appears to be taking Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, flagbearer of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), to the cleaners in almost every poll conducted on the 2024 presidential elections.



The latest Public Understanding and Literacy for Sentiment and Election (PULSE) analysis by IMANI Africa, shows that majority of Ghanaians on social media speak favourably of Mahama than Dr Bawumia.



The study showed that only 9.74% of posts made on social media that tagged Dr Bawumia or NPP, were positive.



It also showed that for John Mahama and the NDC, about 20% of social media posts tagged were positive in nature.



IMANI noted that the number of posts that tagged the NPP and Dr Bawumia was four times those that tagged the NDC and Mahama.



About the Public Understanding and Literacy for Sentiment and Election analysis (PULSE), according to IMANI:



It is a Periodic Social Media Sentiment Analysis Report based on Public Sentiments Expressed on social media about the top contenders in the 2024 General Elections in Ghana



Here is why this report/project is important:



Internet penetration in Ghana is approximately 50% of the total population, or 15.7 million, according to Statista.com.



Of this figure, approximately 6.7 million are on social media, with Ghanaian Facebook accounts alone totalling some 8.7 million users/accounts



About 90% of these social media users are aged between 18 and 64 years of age, meaning that they are all potential and eligible voters.



For this analysis, the platforms monitored are Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, Websites, Podcasts, News feeds and forums.



Read the results of the poll originally published by IMANI



