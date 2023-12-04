Mahama ‘floors’ Bawumia, Alan in the Northern Region - Poll

Politics of Monday, 4 December 2023

Former President John Dramani Mahama has beaten Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia in a study conducted by Global Info Analytics, focusing on who voters in the Northern Region would vote for in the 2024 presidential elections.



The result of the poll was released on Monday, December 4, 2023.



According to the survey, Mahama, the flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), won the poll with 55% of the vote among electorates in the North Region, and was followed by Dr Bawumia, the flagbearer of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), who pulled 37% of the votes.



The leader of the Movement for Change, Alan Kyerematen, came 3rd in the poll with 4% of the votes, while about 3% of the electorates indicated that they are yet to decide on who to vote for.



The other presidential hopefuls, including the All Peoples Congress’ Hassan Ayariga, Liberal Party of Ghana’s Kofi Akpaloo, independent candidate Dr Sam Ankrah, and Kwabena Andrews of Ghana Union Movement (GUM), all got less than 1% of the votes altogether.



“Global Info Analytics poll carried out in all the 18 constituencies in the Northern region shows Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the flag bearer of the NPP, trailing the leading opposition NDC candidate, John Mahama 37% to 55%. Alan Kyeremanten of the Butterfly movement is in third place with 4%, others 1% and undecided 3%,” part of the executive summary poll from the poll reads.



The survey also indicated that the major determining factor for the choice of the voters included the performance of the economy, jobs, education and corruption with 58% of the electorates indicating that the country was heading in the wrong direction.



“The Economy remains top issue for voters, 78%, jobs, 70%, education, 61% and corruption, 21%. 58% voters in the Northern region believe Ghana is headed in the wrong direction, 34% said it is headed in the right direction and 8% did not have an opinion,” it said.



The total sample size of the survey was 1,538, while the margin of error was pegged at ±3.19%.



According to Global Info Analytics, interviews for the poll were conducted between November 20 and November 30 and the confidence level in the result is 99%.



View the full survey results below below:











