Mahama finally signs state’s book of condolence

Former President, John Dramani Mahama and his wife Lordina Mahama signing the book of condolence

The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama was the first person to sign the book of condolence stationed at the Accra International Centre in memory of the late Former President Jerry John Rawlings on Monday morning.



He was accompanied by his wife, Lordina Mahama.



This was after he was prevented by state officials from signing the book which was opened at the same venue on Friday.



The signing of the book of condolence is to honour the founder of the party, Jerry John Rawlings who passed away at the Korle-Bu teaching hospital after battling short illness. J. J Rawlings died at age 73.



Meanwhile, the children of the late J.J Rawlings and other family members also were present at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) briefly before taking their leave.



Speaker of Parliament, Prof. Mike Oquaye, some members of parliament and other dignitaries are expected to be at the AICC to pen their tributes to the late statesman.





