Mahama doesn’t have credibility to be president again - Eric Okyei Baffour

Politics of Friday, 20 January 2023

Source: Richard Obeng Bediako, Contributor

Eric Okyei Baffour, a member of the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) communication team, has criticized John Dramani Mahama, the NDC's presidential aspirant, claiming he lacks the skills and reputation necessary to serve as Ghana's leader once more.



Eric Okyei advised Ghanaians not to support the NDC since the flagbearer's honesty and reliability are in doubt.



He reaffirmed that if Ghanaians support Mahama for president in the 2024 elections, they will face worse circumstances.



"Mahama lacks the vision and credibility to serve as president of Ghana, and after failing for 8 years, I'm not sure what sort of message they would convey to Ghanaians. The entire world has seen that President Akufo-Addo is extremely capable and possesses the leadership skills necessary to run Ghana," Eric Okyei Baffour told Kwaku Owusu Adjei on ‘Adwenekasa’ on Accra-based Kingdom FM 91.9.



The NDC's current challenge is to find a qualified running mate to face Dr. Bawumia to help them focus their campaign as opposed to using this repugnant propaganda that would get them nowhere. We can clearly see why Dr. Bawumia is a nightmare for them," he continued.



“The former president and the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), failed to deliver on their promises to Ghanaians, mismanaged the economy, embezzled state funds hence should not be allowed to rule again.”