Mahama does not come close to Bawumia in economics - Government spokesman

Government spokesperson on Governance and Security, Palgrave Boakye Danquah, has said the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, cannot be compared to John Mahama when it comes to economics.



According to him, Dr Bawumia is very endowed with economic knowledge to the extent that even the NDC has a lot of admiration for him.



“I see the media houses and even the NDC have a lot of admiration for the flagbearer of the NPP and I am glad because if we need to put proper economic knowledge and proper economic value systems in place, John Mahama comes nowhere near close, he comes nowhere.



"It is clear that Dr Bawumia is the right person to lead this country, he has the right brain, the right mindset, the right position, and the right character,” he was quoted by 3news.com.



Palgrave added that the NDC does not have any game against the NPP in the upcoming elections insisting that Dr Bawumia has the answers that Ghanaians need.



He added “On Wednesday Dr Bawumia is going to state a clearer position of the policy directives of the campaign of the future that Ghana so deserves, no amount of words from the NDC, no amount of tagging him with statements that he’s made in the past is going to change what the Ghanaian people think of such a noble gentleman of repute.”



