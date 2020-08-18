Politics of Tuesday, 18 August 2020

Mahama displeased about strategy to suppress eligible voters in Volta Region

John Dramani Mahama, the NDC flagbearer, is unhappy about the NPP administration’s strategies to suppress many eligible voters from the Volta Region, a place considered as the political ‘world bank’ of the NDC.



He said that Ghanaians will not sit idly by for the Akufo-Addo administration to use foul means to remain in power.



The NDC flagbearer told the chiefs and elders of Battor during his tour of the Volta Region that after promising so much to win power in 2016, the NPP administration has failed to deliver on its campaign promises, therefore, it is using all machinations to suppress voters who sympathise with the NDC.



“…And so all other means by hook or crook must be used to suppress votes of people they perceive to support their opponent in order that they can win an election. It won’t happen,” Mahama said.



“The people of Ghana have lived through these four years and they’ve experienced the hardship, they’ve experienced the broken promises and so whatever you do, whatever voter suppression you try to undertake, whatever fraud, whatever rigging, the people of Ghana will not allow it. And we will not allow it.”

