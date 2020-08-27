Politics of Thursday, 27 August 2020

Source: Kasapa FM

Mahama didn’t do any research when he promised free TVET – Obeng Fosu

John Dramani Mahama, former president of Ghana

The Deputy Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Ministry of Education. Kwasi Obeng Fosu says former President, John Dramani Mahama should spare Ghanaians the recycled promises already accomplished by his arch-rival in the build-up to the December elections.



Mr. Kwasi Obeng Fosu emphasized that the main opposition NDC flagbearer, never bothered to do any proper research on Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) educational policy before he went ahead to promise Free TVET to Ghanaians.



“JM did not conduct any research whatsoever before making that promise. He didn’t even visit TVET to go and find out whether it was free or not,” he said on Ghana Kasa on Kasapa/Agoo TV on Thursday.



Reacting to this on the same platform, a Communicator of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Gabriella Tetteh, said the NDC has a good track record in the educational sector and contributed immensely to expanding skills training and education in the country.



“We expanded TVET from 134 to 186 in the country. We added 52 in our regime. If you look at our manifesto in 2016, one would observe that we shifted from humanities and sciences to focus a lot more on TVET. The same thing exists in our current manifesto that we’re developing. That’s why our flagbearer has promised to give Ghanaians a package in the manifesto that ensures free TVET education from Secondary level all the way to university. That’s what occasioned the conversion of our Polytechnics into Technical Universities…” Meanwhile, President Akufo-Addo has described the credibility of former President Mahama with regards to the management of the free SHS policy and the nation’s educational system in general as “zero”.



“Excellency, please try another one. Your credibility on this one is zero. Free SHS and free TVET cannot be trusted into your hands,” he said to Mahama at the launch of the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) 2020 manifesto.





