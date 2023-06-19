Mahama commiserates with families of accident victims at Dansame

Politics of Monday, 19 June 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Former President John Mahama has suspended his campaign in Assin North on Saturday for about two hours to visit accident victims of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) at Dansame in the Central region.



“I have had to suspend my campaign in Assin North for about 2hrs, this afternoon, to visit injured sympathizers who were involved in an accident after our engagement at Dansame.





“Unfortunately, we lost one of our comrades who enthusiastically joined others to the programme. Our condolences to her family,” Mr. Mahama stated in a Facebook post on Saturday.



He continued: “I will be leading the party to visit the family of the deceased to commiserate with them.”