Mahama campaign trail hits Jomoro on March 26

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

On Sunday, March 26, 2023, the flagbearer aspirant for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, is scheduled to visit the Jomoro Constituency in the Western Region.



The visit is part of the former President’s campaign to be re-elected as the NDC’s presidential candidate in the 2024 elections.



A release from the Jomoro Constituency Organizer, Boadi Benedict said “comrades, due to some pressing issues at the office of our former president H.E. John Dramani Mahama, the scheduled program for Friday 24th March has been pushed to Sunday 26th March”.



He said, “a new time will be communicated by Friday”.



“I encourage all branch executives/ ward coordinators to send these messages to party members by the local announcement and keep on organizing for Sunday and make Sunday program a mega one”.



The Jomoro Constituency is being occupied by Madam Dorcas Affo-Toffey of the opposition NDC who is also seeking re-election.

She is being contested by three other members of the party.