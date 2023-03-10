Mahama boycotted 66th Independence Day parade out of pain and anger – Wontumi

General News of Friday, 10 March 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Ashanti Region Mr. Bernard Antwi Boasiako popularly known as Chairman Wontumi has alleged that Former President John Dramani Mahama did not attend Ghana’s 66th Independence Day Celebration held in the Volta Region because of pain and anger he harbours in him.



Chairman Wontumi argued that for the sake of the people in the region, Mr. Mahama should have attended the celebration considering the fact that, where the event was held in the stronghold of his party National Democratic Congress (NDC) which could have been an opportunity for him.



This comment by the NPP Ashanti Regional Chairman comes as a response to the Former President’s decision not to attend Ghana’s 66th independence anniversary held in the Volta Region.



The Former President giving his reasons for the decision, explained that the Independence Day celebration is a national event in the country but has unfortunately been turned into a political jamboree by the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) hence his decision not to associate himself with political events.



“I am not going to be in Ho because I don’t want to be part of an NPP jamboree”, the Former President said adding that, he will always attend Independence Day if it is characterized by the sense of nationalism the event has always been celebrated with.



But Mr Bernard Antwi Boasiako speaking on Movement TV insisted that Mr. John Dramani Mahama abstained himself from the gathering because he was bitter.



“Volta Region being your stronghold, you should have rather gone to praise Akufo-Addo for taking the celebration there. But with pain and anger, he said he is an Nkrumahist therefore he won’t attend. So John Mahama wants to tell us that he is a CPP and no more an NDC?" Chairman Wontumi asked.