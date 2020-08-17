General News of Monday, 17 August 2020

Mahama begins 4-day tour of Volta and Oti regions

The presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, will begin a four-day tour of the Volta Region on Monday, August 17, 2020.



He will subsequently proceed to the Oti Region for a three-day tour of that region.



While in both regions, Mr Mahama will meet with traditional rulers, opinion leaders, organised labour, supporters, members and activists of the NDC.



In the Oti Region, he is expected to highlight the NDC’s superior record of infrastructure development across the country as well as re-state his commitment to develop the six new regions by providing, among others, regional hospitals and a public university in each new region.



The former president’s visit comes after the just-ended voter registration exercise which saw the government’s deployment of armed soldiers, immigration and other security personnel in both regions to harass and intimidate eligible voters from getting their names on the register.



Mr Mahama will return to Accra on Sunday.





