Mahama assures Ghanaians of free healthcare

John Dramani Mahama, former president of Ghana

The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr John Dramani Mahama, has said a new NDC government will implement a Free Primary Health Care Plan to provide health for all Ghanaians.



“This will remove cost as a barrier to healthcare and ensure health for all”, the former President said.



Addressing members and supporters of NDC at Akatsi on Tuesday, 17 August 2020, as part of his four-day tour of the Volta Region, Mr Mahama noted that despite the implementation of the NHIS, gaps still remain in the delivery of universal healthcare in the country.



He is, therefore, seeking to address the gap with the introduction of Free Primary Healthcare.



This means that regardless of the validity or otherwise of one’s NHIS card, that person can access health care at no cost at the district level.



Mr Mahama said the free primary healthcare plan, which will be available to all patients in CHPS compounds, polyclinics, health centres and district hospitals, will ensure that the most common illnesses afflicting Ghanaians are detected and treated early, before complications set in.



He also told market women in Akatsi that a new NDC government will provide them with a modern market to enable them conduct their businesses in a conducive atmosphere.

