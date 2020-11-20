Mahama asked us to approve Amidu as Special Prosecutor – Mahama Ayariga

General News of Friday, 20 November 2020

The role of former President John Dramani Mahama in the approval of Martin Amidu as Special Prosecutor has been revealed by the Member of Parliament for Central, Mahama Ayariga.



There is a widely held perception that the NDC flagbearer was against the appointment of Amidu as Special Prosecutor.



But in an interview with Citi FM, Mahama Ayariga disclosed that the Minority Members of Parliament were encouraged by John Mahama to approve Amidu as Special Prosecutor.



Mahama Ayariga divulged that the NDC had no issue with the appointment of Amidu, they, however, had reservations about the act that set up the office of the Special Prosecutor.



“President John Dramani Mahama gave us clearance to approve Amidu as Special Prosecutor and we did approve him. The issue of his medical record never came up in our discussion," he said.



Mahama Ayariga was reacting to a claim by Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong that he has knowledge of the medical records of former Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu.



Ayariga said he has at no point discussed the issue of Amidu’s medical record with Kennedy Agyapong.



“I don’t have any medical records of my uncle, Martin Amidu. I think that it’s unfortunate that I’m being put in the centre of this whole controversy…I think we should focus on the real reasons why he has resigned and deal with it.”



“Let me put on record that I don’t have any medical records of him [Amidu] being sent to Germany for the treatment... I don’t recall having discussions with honourable Kennedy in which I made reservations about the medical condition and treatment in Germany etc.”



He pleaded: “I’m fighting my matter in Court and I don't want to be in this brouhaha about his [Martin Amidu] decision to resign.”





