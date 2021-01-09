General News of Saturday, 9 January 2021

Source: My News GH

Mahama, NDC hold victory party to celebrate Bagbin as Speaker of Parliament

Former President John Dramani Mahama with Prof Joshua Alabi at Bagbins victory party

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has held a party to celebrate its victory in the just ended Speaker of parliament election won by parliamentary veteran Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin of the NDC.



The party, which was strictly by invitation was attended by parliamentarians from the NDC and top party officials including John Dramani Mahama, campaign Manager Joshua Alabi and other national and regional executives of the party in Accra.



According to MyNewsGh.com sources, the party announced that it is the majority in parliament and proceeded to celebrate, while commending the leadership of the party in parliament who fought to give NDC the top leadership of parliament.



In a closely contested secret ballot in Parliament on Thursday for the position of Speaker of Parliament, Former MP for Nadowli Kaleo, Alban Sumana Bagbin of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) was elected Speaker of the 8th Parliament of the Fourth Republic.



Polling 138 votes, Alban Bagbin won against his predecessor Prof. Aaron Mike Ocquaye who had 136 votes. One legislator failed to vote.



Bagbin himself was not at the party, but was represented, MyNewsGh.com was told.



