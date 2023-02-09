Mahama Ayariga reveals why he avoided, never allowed any MP to speak on Bawku conflict for two years

General News of Thursday, 9 February 2023

Member of Parliament for Bawku Central, Mahama Ayariga has revealed why he avoided speaking on the Bawku conflict and also prevented his colleagues from doing same for the past two years.



According to him, the Bawku situation is a very serious one and therefore any sensitive comments about the issue may just worsen the crises and foment more trouble.



However, he said he was compelled to make a statement on February 8 because of the killing of 6 people by the military in Bawku which he says was baseless.



He said this while raising concerns about the constant military brutality on both sides in the conflict.



Speaking on the floor of parliament after he read his statement, Mahama Ayariga explained why he has avoided speaking in the Bawku issues;“



…please my colleagues have I ever for the past two years opened my mouth in this chamber and spoken about Bawku? On several occasions, attempts have been made to make statements on Bawku here, I have fought it, ask honourable Avoka.



"I have said the situation there is vey dangerous, we have sent soldiers there, people’s children to die for us. They will make mistakes but you don’t hang them on any mistakes. I have defended the soldiers but Mr speaker on this occasion, I went there, I saw it. Mr Speaker there was no basis for killing those people and that is why I am speaking today,” he added.



Mahama Ayariga in his statement, also called on parliament to look into military brutalities, and operational style for the settling of the crisis in Bawku.







