Mahama Ayariga denies knowledge of Martin Amidu’s medical records

General News of Friday, 20 November 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Mahama Ayariga, the Bawku Central MP, has denied any knowledge of some hidden medical records of Martin Alamisi Burnes Kaiser Amidu as alleged by Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, the Assin Central MP.



According to Ayariga, it is unfortunate that after the resignation from the Office of the Special Prosecutor by a man he called his uncle, the substantive issue has turned into some unknown medical records from an unknown hospital in Germany.



Mahama Ayariga told Citi FM Thursday evening: “I don’t have any medical records of my uncle, Martin Amidu. I think that it’s unfortunate that I’m being put in the centre of this whole controversy…I think we should focus on the real reasons why he has resigned and deal with it.”



Mahama Ayariga stressed. “Let me put on record that I don’t have any medical records of him [Amidu] being sent to Germany for treatment and my honourable colleague [Kennedy Agyapong] definitely we meet in Parliament and have conversations, during the period of my investigation and my own uncle was in the media about it... I don’t recall having discussions with honourable Kennedy in which I made reservations about the medical condition and treatment in Germany etc..”



He pleaded: “I’m fighting my matter in Court and I don't want to be in this brouhaha about his [Martin Amidu] decision to resign.”



Kennedy Agyapong, the MP for Assin Central, had alleged that Martin Amidu, Ghana's former Special Prosecutor, has a medical problem for which reason he should not have been appointed.



Speaking on ‘The Seat’ show on Net 2 TV on Wednesday night, Agyapong said during the vetting process of Martin Amidu, Mahama Ayariga, the MP for Bawku Central wanted to raise issues about Amidu’s medical records but John Dramani Mahama, the former President advised Ayariga to refrain from that.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.