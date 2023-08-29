Magmina Foundation hands over renovated classroom block to Kokofu-Sebedie community

Regional News of Tuesday, 29 August 2023

Source: Rosemary Mroba Gaisie, Contributor

Magmina Foundation, an Accra-based NGO, committed to supporting underserved

Schools and clinics in deprived communities in Ghana, has handed over a renovated classroom block to the Sebedie T. I. Ahmadiyya Basic School in the Bekwai Municipality of the Ashanti Region.



In a statement, a member of the Board of Directors, Rosemary Mroba Gaisie

indicated that “the purpose of the project, which came at a cost of ¢22,007.87, was to give the only primary school in the Sebedie community a facelift, and more importantly, ensure that teachers and pupils had a conducive place to teach and learn”.



She added that “plans are underway to commence the Foundation’s second project for the year 2023, which is to raise funds to buy identified medical equipment needed by the Madonna Clinic, at Ejisu-Besease, under the Catholic Diocese of Konongo Mampong, in the Ashanti Region”.



Speaking at the handing-over ceremony, a Co-Founder of the NGO, Angelina

Asantewaa Yeboah indicated that she, together with her founding partner and friend, Rosemary Mroba Gaisie established the Magmina Foundation in 2022, to support schools and clinics in impoverished communities in Ghana.



She explained that the chosen name for the Foundation, Magmina “is intended to

honour our respective mothers, Margaret Yeboah and Wilhemina Ansah Abrokwah, who dedicated their active working lives to serve in the education and health sectors of Ghana, as a teacher and principal physician assistant respectively”.



Angelina Yeboah entreated corporate bodies and individuals to support development initiatives such as these, to improve the living conditions of people.



The Chief of Sebedie, Nana Aduonin Fori III, expressed his deepest gratitude to

Magmina Foundation for the gesture, and appealed for more support to improve the

living conditions of the people within the community.



The Headmaster of the Sebedie T. I. Ahmadiyya Basic School, Frimpong Agyemang assured the foundation that the renovated facility will be used for its

intended purpose, and promised to maintain it.