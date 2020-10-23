Politics of Friday, 23 October 2020

Source: 3 News

Madina to get ultra-modern market – NDC’s PC Xavier Sosu promises

Francis Xavier Sosu, Aspiring Member of Parliament for the Madina Constituency

Aspiring Member of Parliament for the Madina Constituency on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Francis Xavier Sosu has stated that the next NDC government, should they win power in 2020, would construct a new ultra-modern market for the constituents of Madina.



He was speaking during 3FM’s Constituency Debate for the Madina Constituency on Friday, October 23.



According to Xavier Sosu, there is a need to give the old Madina market a facelift.



“When we come to power, we will uplift the market to that of the Kotokuroba market standard. The market has grown and this change is needed very urgently. I believe that if you put structures in place, Madina will be a better place,” he said.



He further stated that his party would transform the Pantang Psychiatric Hospital to a first class mental hospital if they win the December 7 elections to form the next government.



“The NDC as part of our manifesto have already promised this. It’s something the constituency will benefit from.



“When you go to the nurses and doctors quarters at Pantang, it’s sad. We realized that it’s one of the major challenges of the people of Pantang. On the second coming of John Mahama and the NDC, we shall make Pantang great,” the private legal practitioner said.



Meanwhile, the parliamentary aspirant for the Ghana Union Movement (GUM) stated that his party has a better health policy for the people.



‘My flagbearer is a healer himself. Without God nobody can heal. My party and I will make healthcare better.”



The Madina Constituency is home to the Pantang hospital, which is one of Ghana’s foremost mental hospitals.



The nurses and doctors of the hospital have lamented the poor infrastructure and the poor state of accommodation for medical professionals.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.