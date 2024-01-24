Madina independent candidate alleges assassination plot

General News of Wednesday, 24 January 2024

An aspiring parliamentary candidate for Madina, Prince Moses Zakaria, has reported an assassination attempt on his life to the police.



He claims that he has received credible intelligence that a notable group in Madina, led by the Madina Constituency Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Alhaji Faila Hua Schools, is behind the plot.



In a statement, Prince Moses Zakaria, noted that the motive of the plot is to eliminate him from the race and clear the way for the NDC candidate, Francis Xavier Sosu, who is the incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) for Madina.



“I have become aware through highly placed intelligence sources about an elaborate ploy to smother life out of me. I have also learnt through the same sources that those involved in the plot are a notable group in Madina.



“As a staunch Muslim, ordinarily, I am not fazed by such ploys but human as we are I have taken the necessary steps to lodge a formal complaint with the Madina Divisional Command of the Ghana Police Service as well as served notice to the clergy and traditional leadership in the Madina Municipality/Constituency and I have been assured by the Police that investigations are ongoing,” he said



He also says that he has faced several attacks from the NDC chairman and his associates since he announced his intention to contest the Madina seat as an independent candidate.



He cites two incidents where he and his campaign team were assaulted by the NDC chairman and his men at the Nkwantanang cluster of schools, and where his younger brother was attacked by armed men.



“On 26th February 2022, the Madina Constituency Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Alhaji Faila Hua Schools and allergy attacked my team and I, hurting my then campaign coordinator (now deputy campaign manager), Nissy Akua Apeke at the precinct of the Nkwantanang cluster of schools, and followed up by sending armed men to attack my younger brother, Mustapha Muhammed Zakaria. I lodged a complaint about that effect the same day with the Madina Police Station.



“On 31st March 2023, the Madina Constituency Chairman of the NDC sent some land guards to my residence without any provocation. Chairman Faila resorted to all these physical attacks on my team and I principally to eliminate me in order to pave the way for the NDC Parliamentary Candidate, Francis Xavier Sosu (MP) to have an easy contest, among other threats I received on my telephone numbers,” he added in the statement.



The independent candidate stated that he is determined to contest the Madina seat and serve the people of Madina.



He thus calls on his family, friends, supporters, and the law enforcement agencies to hold the NDC chairman and his cohorts responsible if anything untoward happens to him or his relatives.



“I am therefore, by this release, calling on my family, friends, the clergy and traditional leadership of Madina Municipality/Constituency, my teeming supporters and the law enforcement agencies to hold Alhaji Faila Hussein, his assigns, and his political cohorts in Madina responsible if anything untoward happens to me, my immediate family, Campaign Team members and their immediate families.



“That is also not to say that I don’t have faith in the police. I believe in the competence and expertise of the Ghana Police Service to bring those engaged in such a devilish plot to book,” the statement added.



