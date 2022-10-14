Madien test drive festival in Ghana ahead of Ghana auto awards

General News of Friday, 14 October 2022

Source: Richmond Hagan, Contributor

Xodus Communications Limited, organizers of the Ghana Auto Awards has held the first ever Test Drive Festival in Ghana at Achimota Retail Centre in Accra as a climax to the main Awards on 26th October.



At the festival were about 150 test drivers, 30 vehicles, and motorcycles.



The event provided a one-stop shop opportunity for prospective car buyers and enthusiasts to touch, feel and ride a wide range of competing brands and authorized dealers to display their new vehicles to customers at the same place.



Speaking at the all-important event, Richard Abbey Jnr, Event Director of Xodus Communications Limited said, the purpose of the event was to assess the roadworthiness and overall functioning state of all cars nominated for the awards.



According to him, the test drive offers the opportunity to experience what it is like to drive the car. Among other things, the goal of the Ghana Auto Awards is to give buyers reliable, unbiased information about cars across a range of categories”.



Also, the General Manager of JP ( headline sponsor of the event), Joshua Larbi shared his experience when he drove one of the vehicles on display saying, ‘’ the exterior and interior of most vehicles are beautiful. There is a comfort in seating, soft steering wheel for easy maneuverability. Some cars had seats with in-built massagers as well “, he said



The public had the opportunity to drive vehicles of their choice including, trucks, saloon, SUVs, electric vehicles, and motorcycles.



Some of the participating companies includes; Silver Star Motors, Premium Motors, Japan Motors, Universal Motors, Mac Ghana, MG Auto Trading, Zonda Tec Ghana, Tanink Ghana, CFAO, Tata Motors, Honda, Hyundai, and Changan. Others included Somocco Ghana, JP Fuel station, and Hollard Ghana.



Xodus communication Limited is the handler of Ghana Auto Awards, Ghana Insurance Awards, Ghana Manufacturing Awards, Forty under 40 Awards, Ghana Oil & Gas Awards and Forty Under 40 Africa. The company intends to do this annually in Ghana.