Mac Manu’s claim of vote padding for Mahama ‘exciting’ – Ayine

Former Deputy Attorney General, Dominic Ayine

Former Deputy Attorney General, Dominic Ayine says the claim by Peter Mac Manu that votes were padded for former President John Dramani Mahama in the December 7 election is exciting.



According to him, the statement by the NPP campaign manager for the election buttresses the NDC’s argument that the election was flawed.



Mr. Mac Manu in an interview with Accra-based Joy FM following the filing of the petition by lawyers of Mr. Mahama said the NPP has enough evidence to show that the NDC flagbearer did not secure the votes he was given by the EC.



“We believe, and will prove in Supreme Court that even John Mahama did not receive the number of votes that have been credited to him. We’re going to show that during the course of the trial”.



Responding to the claim, Mr Ayine told Lantam Papanko on GHone TV Thursday that the NDC welcomes the claim.



“Mac Manu’s vote padding claims exciting. It shows both parties agree we have incompetent electoral commission who gave wrong figures to candidates”.



Meanwhile, Former President John Mahama says he is contesting the results of the 2020 elections to remove doubts in the minds of some Ghanaians over the credibility of the results.



“Let me tell you: I want, perhaps, the very same thing that my opponent wanted when in 2012 he challenged the results of that election; I want the removal of doubt. I want for all of us to know that our elections should be free, fair, and safe—and that we do not have to settle for a process that leaves us confused, and with more questions than answers. I want a Ghana where institutions of state can be held to account”.



He stressed: “Where we can stand on principle and demand transparency without the risk of losing our lives. When people lose their lives—as seven people did—in the course of our elections, we are moving backwards not forward; we are unraveling the very fabric of our democracy; we are risking the loss of three decades worth of progress”.





