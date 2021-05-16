MTTD clamps down on new vehicles without DV or DP plates

General News of Sunday, 16 May 2021

Source: Starr FM

The Motor Traffic and Transport Department of the Eastern Regional Police Command is clamping down on new or home used vehicles without trade identification mark fixed on them contrary to regulation 23(9) of the road traffic regulation 2012 L. I 2180.



Also, drivers, who use a motor vehicle without third party motor vehicle insurance contrary to section 1(1) (2) of the third party motor insurance act 1958 No 48 are also being targeted for arrest.



The exercise ongoing across the region led to the arrest of 15 alleged offenders on the first day. Dozens have subsequently been arrested.



Five of the suspects were put before Koforidua District magistrates court (A) presided over by His Worship Osei Assibey Esq.



They pleaded guilty and fined GH¢600.00 each.



Eastern Regional MTTD Commander, Chief Superintendent Stephen Ahiatafu told Starr News the exercise was sanctioned by National Headquarters.



“We had directive from National Headquarters to conduct the exercise on vehicles that are being used on our roads without any number plate especially the new vehicles.



“if you are using a new vehicle or home used vehicle you are supposed to use Defective Vehicle (DV) Plate on It. If it is from Port you must put direct from Port on it (DP). But of late what we have realized is that those vehicles are being driven in town without any number plate. Now the implications are many If this vehicle knocks down a pedestrian there is no way out we can locate that vehicle.



“Again if this vehicle has been snatched by criminals the owner cannot locate it. If the vehicle involves in crime it will be difficult for the police to trace the vehicle. So we have started this exercise to ensure that a vehicle without a normal registration plate you must fix the DV Plate in front and back of the vehicle.”



He said most of the suspects arrested were unlicensed drivers.



“When we started the exercise we realized that some of the drivers do not even have a license, some of them bare even learners, even some of the plates expired since 2020, some of them do not have insurance coverage so this exercise is unrelenting we shall continue till the system is sanitized”.



