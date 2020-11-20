Regional News of Friday, 20 November 2020

Source: GNA

MTN Ghana donates to Wa Traditional Council

Representatives from MTN donating the items to the traditional council

Mobile Telecommunication Network (MTN Ghana) has donated Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) and hand-washing facilities to the Wa Traditional Council to help fight against the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.



The items included; 200 packs of nose masks, 10 boxes of face shields, 96 bottles (250ML) of hand sanitizers; 10 gallons of liquid soap, three veronica buckets and five packs of tissue papers.



Speaking at a brief ceremony at the Wa Naa’s Palace in Wa on Wednesday to hand over the items, Kofi Owusu, the Upper West Regional Manager of MTN Ghana, noted that the telecommunication network was committed fighting the pandemic and indicated that the nationwide exercise by MTN Ghana was to support selected traditional councils with the Wa and Lawra Traditional Councils benefiting in the Upper West Region.



He said MTN Ghana, in its efforts to support the government in the fight, had donated more than 80,000 PPE to health facilities across the country.



He said they also supported the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research with relevant office equipment and provided COVID-19 messages to the public through Short Messaging Service (SMS) among others.



Mr Owusu observed that though Ghana had been successful in controlling the spread of the pandemic in the past months, there was an insurgence recently due to the public non-adherence to the COVID-19 safety protocols.



“As our traditional partners, we deem it a necessity to support your efforts at fighting the spread of the virus in this community.



“It is our hope that the items provided will go a long way to support Wa Naa and the members of this community to fully observe the protocols and also stay safe”, he stated.



Wa Naa, Naa Fuseini Seidu Pelpuo IV, commended MTN Ghana for the gesture and gave the assurance that the items would be used for the intended purpose.

He said the donation was evidence that MTN Ghana had the health and well-being of the people of the traditional council at heart.



“It is incumbent on all of us to protect ourselves from the Coronavirus”, Naa Pelpuo IV observed.

