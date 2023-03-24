MPs should not take politically convenient stance against ministerial nominees – Afenyo-Markin

General News of Friday, 24 March 2023

The Member of Parliament for the Effutu Constituency in the Central region, Alexander Kwamina Afenyo-Markin has called on Minority Members of Parliament to facilitate the approval of the recently vetted ministerial nominees.



The Member of Parliament who doubles as the Deputy Majority leader asserted that all of the aforementioned minister nominees have meritoriously earned their positions and as such, shouldn't be denied the chance to be approved.



Speaking on the floor of parliament on Thursday, March 23, 2023, Afenyo Markin warned that should the approval of the ministers be based on political convenience, posterity will judge such a decision, so lawmakers should exercise caution when voting.



Afenyo Markin's argument was based on the report of the Parliament's Appointments Committee that was discussed in Parliament on the aforementioned ministers.



“Mr. Speaker, I shall conclude by saying that as we know now for the records, nobody has come out with any contrary view on these nominees.



“A contrary view is rooted in their qualifications in the constitution, so this House in all forms is well grounded and well-fortified to explain matters to stakeholders who are outside of this chamber, indeed we didn’t take a bad decision, indeed we did the right thing.



“Therefore, Mr. Speaker, there should be no worry at all, for all of us to consider favourably these nominees for they’ve earned this by merit and we should not be seen to be taking a decision of political convenience against them.



“Mr. Speaker, posterity may not look at it the way we expect you to look at it, therefore Mr. Speaker I call on colleagues to do the needful by supporting this report,” he stressed.



According to him, although members may have critiqued the size of government, “…the captain in charge is also constitutionally mandated to look at his vision and again move along with a certain number.”



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on February 7, named six nominees for vetting and approval by MPs. The nominated ministers include the Member of Parliament for Adansi Asokwa, K.T Hammond as the Minister for Trade and Industry with the Member of Parliament for Nhyiaeso, Dr. Stephen Amoah serving as his deputy.



The Member of Parliament for Abetifi, Bryan Acheampong as the Minister for Food and Agriculture, and Stephen Asamoah Boateng was appointed as the Minister for Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs.



A voting session on the ministers is scheduled to take place later today, March 24, 2023.







