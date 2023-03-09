MP to sue Ghana Armed Forces over Ashaiman brutalities

General News of Thursday, 9 March 2023

The Member of Parliament for Ashaiman, Ernest Hnery Norgbey together with some Assembly Members in the area are preparing to bring legal action against the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) over the assault dealt to some residents on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.



The MP is said to have consulted a legal team to take up the case in which his constituents were subjected to various acts of brutality by the military in a swoop that has been described by GAF as an intelligence-led operation .



The invasion by the armed soldiers was on the back of the death of a 22-year-old soldier with the Ghana Armed Forces band in Sunyani in the Bono Region who was reportedly stabbed to death by unknown attackers on March 4.



On Wednesday, the GAF in a statement said it had rounded up over one hundred persons following the swoop.



But as a result of the violence that characterised the operation, the MP for Ashaiman is seeking to help victims of the operation to seek redress for the brutalities they suffered in the hands of the soldiers.



