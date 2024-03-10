MP lays cornerstone for Kpetoe Market Health Post construction

Health News of Sunday, 10 March 2024

Source: classfmonline.com

The Member of Parliament for the Agortime-Ziope, Charles Agbeve, has officially initiated the construction of a health post at the Kpetoe market.



The cornerstone-laying ceremony, held on Thursday, March 7, 2024, marked the commencement of the project aimed at expanding access to healthcare for the sustainable socio-economic development of the area.



Addressing the media during the ceremony, Charles Agbeve highlighted the pressing need for the health post, emphasising that the existing health centre in Kpetoe township, serving as the district capital, is under immense pressure due to the growing population.



He mentioned that health officials often use a mango tree as a temporary centre, causing inconvenience, especially during adverse weather conditions.



The new health post, strategically located behind the Kpetoe market, aims to provide improved healthcare access to market women, traders, and residents of the beneficiary communities.



The Agortime-Ziope District Health Director, Emmanuel Awine Ayamga, emphasised the importance of the project in ensuring privacy and confidentiality in healthcare provision.



The construction of the health post is expected to address the outreach healthcare currently provided under a mango tree, offering preventive and curative services.



The Market Queen, Madam Janet Atsufui Sewordor, expressed gratitude for the project, highlighting its potential to meet the health needs of the community.



The health post, funded through MP Charles Agbeve's health fund with a total cost of GH¢180,000, is undertaken by Ramzy Limited and is expected to be completed within three months. The facility will feature an Out Patients Department (OPD), consulting room, antenatal clinic, family planning, general services area, storage rooms, and toilet facilities.



Benefitting over 6,000 people in 24 communities, the health post aims to alleviate pressure on the existing health centre in Kpetoe.