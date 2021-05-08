MP for Salaga South Constituency donates 15 motor bikes to Konkomba ward

Regional News of Saturday, 8 May 2021

Source: Kenyiti FM

The Member of Parliament for Salaga South Constituency Hajia Zuwera Ibrahimah has donated fifteen (15) motorbikes to the Konkomba ward within her constituency.



The donation according to the MP is in fulfilment of a promise she made during the party's parliamentary primaries in 2019 where she promised to empower and resource the various branches in order for them to be able to work properly for the party at the branch level.



Presenting the motorbikes to the branch executives, Hajia Zuwera Ibrahimah said the donation is in line with preparations towards rebuilding and restructuring the National Democratic Congress (NDC) towards elections 2024 and so she charged all branch executives to be united and work very hard in order to increase the vote margin for the NDC party in the next general elections



Mr. James Anto who is the Coordinator for the entire Konkomba ward expressed his deepest appreciation to Hon. Hajia Zuwera Ibrahimah for keeping her promise and promised to use the motorbikes in the interest of the party.



Another branch member, Madam Esther Logah thanked the MP for her exemplary leadership and assured her that they will continue to work very hard for the party.



Mr. Kwame Assamari, a party elder from Kulpi applauded the Hon MP for the gesture, intimating that it was the first of its kind and so it was going to motivate the rank and file of the party to give off their best in party work.



The branch chairman for Namu, pastor Job Tebum, commended the Hon MP for her spirit of reciprocity and prayed for God's blessings and guidance for her.



Hajia Zuwera Ibrahimah promised to replicate similar donations in other parts of the constituency including Kafaba ward, Makango ward, Salaga ward, Kpembe and Abrumase wards.



In a related development, the Hon MP earlier in the week donated two (2) motorbikes to the Municipal Heath service directorate in support of their outreach, vaccination and heath sensitization activities. She pledged to work closely with the district health directorate to provide quality health services to her constituents.



Kenyiti FM, a local FM station also received a motorbike from the Hon MP to help enhance their work of promoting the constituency as well as highlighting its developmental challenges in order to be part of the national discourse.