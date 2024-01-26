MP for Keta launches 'keep Keta Clean and Beautiful' campaign

Regional News of Friday, 26 January 2024

Source: Leo Nelson, Contributor

Member of Parliament (MP) for Keta, Kwame Dzudzorli Gakpey has launched a campaign to instill a culture of cleanliness among residents of the constituency.



Speaking at the launch of the campaign dubbed "Keep Keta Clean and Beautiful Campaign" on the 7th of January 7, 2024, at the forecourt of the Keta Municipal Assembly, Gakpey said, "The initiative holds immense significance for me as it directly impacts coastal livelihoods, particularly in the realm of tourism."



The goal of the campaign, which is a collaborative effort by the MP, SAFE Ghana, a non-profit organization, and the Keta Municipal Assembly, is to establish lasting multi-stakeholder partnerships to drive the endeavor over the next five years.



The "Keep Keta Clean and Beautiful Campaign" coincided with the MP's "Time With Kids" event, strategically designed to actively involve children in the drive to keep the Keta Municipality clean and beautiful at all times"



"Recognizing children as catalysts for change and the future pillars of our communities, engaging them early ensures they'll shape a cleaner, more beautiful Keta in the years to come," the MP said.



"This campaign launch is a testament to my vision for a pristine Keta and the mission to transform it into Africa's cleanest community in harmony with nature. Our roadmap prioritizes nature-based solutions such as community cleaning, waste composting, separation, recycling, resource cyclic usage, tree planting, beautification, and incentivizing landscape restoration in Keta", he added.



Gakpey however, observed that the initiative can only thrive on the continued support of multiple stakeholders.



"Your advice, support, and connections are invaluable. Together, let's build clean and beautiful communities that coexist harmoniously with nature," the MP indicated.



He praised the invaluable support from Lions International for the Kids Party.



The children not only enjoyed sumptuous meals and beverages but also received education on sanitation and were gifted exercise books.



