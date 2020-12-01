General News of Tuesday, 1 December 2020

Source: Nkilgi FM

MP for Damongo is brain behind Fufulso to Sawla road - John Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama has said that the Member of Parliament and National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidate for the Damongo Constituency is the brain behind the Sawla- Damongo- Fufulso road.



Speaking to a massive crowd in Damomgo on Saturday 29th November, 2020, former President Mahama disclosed that even though he went to arrange the loan from the African Development Bank at Senegal, the MP for Damongo was the one moving from the African Development Bank and Ghana Highways authority forth and back because he gave him the authority to do so.



He said he trusted the MP and told him to work hard and that where he is facing problems then he informs him.



Mr Mahama said Hon Adam Mutawakilu Salifu never relented until the road was completed and commissioned.



He there asked then people of the Damongo Constituency to vote for the MP because he is development-oriented.



The former President and NDC Presidential candidate said the NPP Parliamentary candidate for the Damongo Constituency ran away from a debate organised by the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) in Damongo because he has nothing to offer the people of the Damongo Constituency.



He added that he is not surprised a son refused to debate the MP for Damongo because his father has also refused to debate he former President John Dramani Mahama even though the father said the 2020 election is about a comparison of records.





