MP calls on parliament to sit twice a week, says fuel situation is killing them

Member of Parliament for Asuogyaman Constituency in the Eastern Region, Thomas Nyarko Ampem, has called on Parliament to consider Members of Parliament to work twice a week instead of the current four days.



According to him, since parliament resumed, the house has been sitting for not more than two hours and this usually costs them a lot, especially with the hikes in fuel prices.



Thomas Nyarko Ampem is asking that the house sits for two days for long hours rather than come in daily to reduce the cost of fuel amidst the economic crisis.



Speaking on the floor of parliament on Friday, November 4, he said he had to pay GHC3000 Ghana cedis for fuel to fill his tank, which according to him, is too much.



“Mr Speaker we all know the business for this particular meeting is the budget and I have observed that for the days we have been here, sometimes we come and in less than two hours we adjourned till the next day. I am asking that it will not be possible for the business committee to consolidate, and park the activities so instead of four days I suggest we work two days a week in order to be able to save on the amount of money we are using for fuel.



“Mr Speaker, a day before yesterday I went to a Goil filling station at Legon, my lights were on and I asked them to fill my tank, I got down to the shop to buy something when I came back, GHC3000 was my bill. I had GHC2100, I had to call my colleague honourable Jajah to send mobile money that I am avoiding using before I was able to pay my bill. We can stay for six hours a day instead of coming for two hours and we go back. That way we can save GHC500 a week. The fuel situation is killing us,” he added.



