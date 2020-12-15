Regional News of Tuesday, 15 December 2020

Source: GNA

MMDA's urged to roll out economic prosperity plans in 2021

Western Regional Minister, Mr. Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah

The Western Regional Minister, Mr. Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah has tasked Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDA's) to develop a medium-term plan that encompasses job creation and economic prosperity in the years ahead.



He said unemployment is a major challenge despite the region being endowed with natural resources.



According to him, government can only provide five percent of job opportunities in the public sector hence the need to engage the private sector to create more employment opportunities.



The Regional Minister was speaking at the final meeting of the year for the Western Regional Coordinating Council (WRCC) in Takoradi.



He said in preparing the medium-term development plan of MMDAs, the National Development Planning Commission has issued a guideline for the preparation of the new four-year medium-term development goals, spanning 2022-2025.



Mr. Darko Mensah, however, urged the MMDA's to effectively deliberate on the document to solve the issues of job and wealth creation.



He also emphasized that job creation and economic prosperity should form at least 80 percent of the plan adding that failure should not be entertained.

