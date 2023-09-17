MCE for Sunyani West monitors voter registration, urges residents to get involved

Regional News of Sunday, 17 September 2023

Source: Yeboah Isaac, Contributor

The Municipal Chief Executive for Sunyani West, Evans Kusi Boadum has called on all eligible voters in the municipality, including those who have just turned eighteen years old and adults who have not yet registered to take advantage of the ongoing limited voter registration exercise to get registered.



The Chief Executive made the call when he visited the municipal office of the Electoral Commission to monitor the registration exercise.



He appealed to the political parties and the general public to cooperate with the Electoral Commission to ensure a successful exercise and also encouraged the residents to participate in the exercise and follow the processes laid down by the Commission to enable them captured in the voter register.



Eric Kani Owusu, the Municipal Electoral Officer disclosed that the exercise has been going on well with maximum cooperation from the political parties and the public.



He was optimistic that all potential registrants would be captured during the Twenty-Day period which include Saturday and Sunday due to the measures put in place in collaboration with the political parties.