Regional News of Tuesday, 14 July 2020

Source: Boaz Orlan-Hackman, Contributor

MCE assures residents of expideted work as Haatso-Flower Box culvert nears completeion

Ga East MCE, Janet Tulasi Mensah inspecting work progress on the culvert

Residents and users of the Haatso-Agbogba main will soon heave a sigh of relief as the construction of a new box culvert at Haatso-Flowers nears completion.



The reconstruction of the box culvert which was identified by the Hydrological Services Department, working through the Ga East Municipal Assembly (GEMA), Abokobi, as narrow to contain the huge volumes of water that pass under it and avert perennial flooding in the area.



On Sunday, June 7, 2020, the Ga East Municipal Assembly announced the closure of the road to users and residents to pave way for the project to commence.



A month on, the project is nearing completion and upon an inspection on Friday, 10th July, 2020, by the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Janet Tulasi Mensah, a site engineer, Emmanuel Sampah, informed her that barring any further rains and unforeseen circumstances, the project is set to be completed soon.



The main culvert, as of the time of the inspection, had been done with the shoulder drains being constructed.



Madam Tulasi Mensah expressed satisfaction with the progress of work and appealed to road users and residents to bear with the Assembly for any inconvenience caused but assured them that the work would be completed on schedule and produce a quality outcome.



"It is for our own good this project is being undertaken. We realized the culvert couldn't contain much water and that often resulted in flooding around the area, so let's all be patient and cooperate with the Assembly and the contractor to work and finish on time. From what I've seen today, I believe the final work will be of good quality and last", the MCE remarked.





