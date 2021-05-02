MAY DAY: We'll handle economy better - NDC assures workers

General News of Sunday, 2 May 2021

Source: Atinka Online

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has assured all workers that a future NDC government will commit to a much better handling of the economy and award them their due remuneration in recognition of their sterling role in lifting high the flag of Ghana.



“This is a non-negotiable assurance that we owe to workers in order to maintain their faith in the choice they have made to serve this nation for both the present and future generations” the NDC stated.



The party in a statement signed by its General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia gave the assurance while wishing all workers well on May Day, which is commemorated on 1st May every year.



“On the ocassion of May Day 2021, the National Democratic Congress salutes all workers of Ghana. The NDC, as a Social Democratic party, solidarises with the aspirations of the teeming workers of the country upon whose tireless labour the nation thrives,” NDC stated.



The NDC urged workers to continue to commit themselves to their work and the nation in order to lubricate the wheels of progress and development.



“In the face of the abject hopelessness generated by the appalling incompetence of the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government, and compounded by the devastating onslaught of the Covid-19 pandemic, the NDC urges workers to continue to commit themselves to their work and the nation in order to lubricate the wheels of progress and development.



For it is their sweat and toil that stabilise the nation even as the people of Ghana continue to endure the scandalridden Akufo-Addo government,” the party stated.



It added that, “We in the NDC are proud of our relationship with workers and we do hereby encourage them to stand tall in their unflinching loyalty to the cause of Ghana.”





“For their uncountable contributions to Ghana, their commitment and dedication to duty, for their love for and loyalty to Ghana, we hail all the workers of Ghana,” the NDC added.