Lynching of old woman reeks of 'democratised social delinquency' - Peter Otokunor

Deputy General Secretary of the NDC, Peter Boamah Otokunor

The Deputy General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Boamah Otokunor says the lynching of the 90-year-old woman shows that "social decadence" and "social delinquency" have been democratised in Ghana under the watch of President Akufo Addo.



He posited rather vehemently that the government of Akufo Addo and leaders of our society who are supposed to stand against immorality are themselves practitioners of immorality and in some cases become advocates of same, leading to a situation where lynching vulnerable people who need social protection have become a new normal.



His comment follows the sad story of 90-year-old woman who was lynched on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Kafaba near Salaga in the East Gonja Municipality in the Savannah Region on the accusation that she was a witch because a certain fetish priest in the area had said so.



The old woman whose body has since been deposited at the Tamale Teaching Hospital (TTH) mortuary has been identified as Akua Denteh. The issue of witchcraft allegations, especially against old women used to be rampant in the northern part of Ghana.



Speaking to Kwame Nkrumah Tikese on Okay FM's Morning Show, the Deputy General Secretary expressed shock over the lynching of the innocent vulnerable woman, saying that he is still struggling to come to terms with the fact that this is can happen in Kwame Nkrumah's Ghana.



"It is unbelievable that Kwame Nkrumah's Ghana has degenerated to this level. Ghana's moral fabric has decayed to the level where there is no sense of shame anymore. This is not just about only lower level citizens, it includes our leaders - those running affairs of state. The level of decay has affected the whole country and it is a result of leadership failure. If an animal is getting rotten, it starts from the head. Today, Ghana is rotten from the head to the feet."





