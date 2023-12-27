Lydia files to seek re-election as parliamentary candidate, expresses confidence in retaining seat

Politics of Wednesday, 27 December 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Lydia Seyram Alhassan, incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) for Ayawaso West Wuogon and Deputy Majority Whip, has filed her nomination to run for re-election in the New Patriotic Party primary.



If re-elected as the party’s parliamentary candidate, she was optimistic about keeping the seat.



Samuel Owusu Amankwah, a former youth organiser for the party in the constituency, is challenging her.



The MP was accompanied by some constituency executives and delegates as they marched through the streets of Dzorwulu to file the nomination.



Speaking to journalists after filing, age said “First of all, I would like to express my gratitude to my constituents because they are all appreciative of the good work that I am doing and that I have done so far. So for that reason they think and they will never allow any other person to come in now but for me to continue what I am doing.”



“As you are aware, for the first time in the history of this constituency the issue of land is scarce so putting up a new educational facility such as SHS is very difficult but by the grace of God come March we are commissioning the first SHS in this constituency.



“We have put up a hospital, we have added more schools, as for roads it is all over. There are astroturfs and more. For this reason, the constituents thought it wise for me to continue what I am doing…I will continue being their humble servant,” she stated.