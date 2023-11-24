Lydia Alhassan 'fights' Minority Chief Whip over allegations of not voting for Bawumia in parliament

General News of Friday, 24 November 2023

In a fiery exchange in parliament, Member of Parliament for Ayawaso West Wuogon, Lydia Alhassan, vehemently contested accusations by the Minority Chief Whip, Governs Agbodza, suggesting that she did not vote for Dr. Bawumia in the NPP presidential primaries.



During the 2024 budget debate, Governs Agbodza, the Minority chief whip, asserted that it was misleading for Ghanaians to support Bawumia, citing that even a significant portion of the Majority side in the house, including Lydia Alhassan's constituency, rejected Bawumia during his flagbearer contest.



He stated, "...The deputy Whip Lydia Alhassan, did not vote for Dr. Bawumia. Almost 40 percent of MPs rejected Bawumia as the NPP flagbearer, yet you want him to be the one guiding our future. The vice president lost in your constituency; you did not vote for him. I said Bawumia got 444, Kne Agya 531 statistically, and she is one of those who didn't vote for Dr. Bawumia," on November 23.



Reacting to the allegations, Lydia Alhassan expressed her discontent, stating, "It is an attack on me, and I want him to withdraw that now. I am serious about this. You cannot do this to me on the floor of the house, and I want it withdrawn."



