General News of Friday, 10 July 2020

Source: ghanacovid19fund.com

Lucozade refreshes personnel working on 100-bed infectious disease facility

play videoGloria Ofori

The engineers, architects, surveyors and the larger team working on Ghana’s first infectious disease treatment facility have been treated to refreshments from one of the world’s leading beverage manufacturers, Lucozade.



The company set up stands at the project site where the workers on the project could go for regular refreshments.



Brand Manager for Lucozade Ghana and West Africa, Gloria Ofori says the gesture was a demonstration of the company's commitment to support work on the construction of the 100-bed infectious disease facility by the Ghana Covid-19 Private Sector Fund.



“There is a great work going on here. We thought that the team on the ground has really worked hard and as a restorative beverage, we are here to support the project by restoring the energies of all the people on site who are working hard to make this facility a reality," Madam Ofori said.



Construction of Ghana’s first infectious disease treatment centre began on 17th April, 2020, under the auspices of the Ghana Covid-19 Private Sector Fund. The facility is scheduled to be handed over to government on July 17, exactly three months after ground was broken for the project to start. After the handover, the facility will open its doors to its first patients in support of Ghana’s battle against Covid-19.



“It's a great initiative,” Madam Ofori says. “Honestly, I think every Ghanaian should come on board. This facility will really serve the communities in Ghana as a whole, so I call on private enterprises, everyone, even SMEs to give their widow's mite to support this project.”



The Ghana Covid-19 Private Sector Fund intends to construct three similar facilities in Kumasi, Tamale and Takoradi.





