Lordina Mahama mourns with Gambaga 'Witches' Camp’

The late Mama Poakudugu Bukari

Former First Lady, Lordina Dramani Mahama, has eulogized Mama Poakudugu Bukari of the Gambaga 'Witches' Camp' who passed away at the age of 91, last week.



The late Mama Poakudugu Bukari, was said to be the oldest woman in the camp, and had served as a mother figure to the needs of everybody in the camp.



Mrs. Mahama, on hearing of her passing, took to her Facebook page with a picture of the lady, and wrote "I have been informed this morning of the passing of one of my mothers in the Gambaga 'Witches' Camp. She was the oldest in the camp, and was that motherly figure everybody needs in the camp. Rest in Peace Mama Poakudugu Bukari. She was 91".



The ex-First Lady, has been very supportive of the Camp through the Lordina Foundation, a humanitarian organization, she funds.



Her last support to the camp was in April this year, when the Foundation, presented food and other essential items to the women in the Gambaga Witches Camp for their upkeep.



The April donation, also had Lordina Foundation, going to the aid of some six orphanages, it has over the years adopted, with some food and other essential items for their upkeep.



The six, included the Osu Children's Home, Frank May Children's Home in Techiman and the Tamale Children's Home, all received quantity of items.



The items donated to the home,s include bags of rice, cooking oil, drinks, Milo, Milk products, cerelac, biscuits, diapers, toilets rolls, kitchen paper towels, bottled water and sanitizers. The other beneficiary homes were; the Christ Faith Foster Home, Bethesda Children's Home in Techiman and the Anfaani Children's Home.



The Lordina Foundation, founded by the former First Lady, has in addition to its focus on supporting the needy, especially women and children, also adopted the six orphanages and the Gambaga witches camp, which it has consistently supported over the years.



Board Chairman of the Foundation, Rev. Stephen Wengam, in April disclosed that the support was to assist the homes manage the COVID19 pandemic and also celebrate Easter.





