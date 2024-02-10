Looming Reshuffle: Akufo-Addo yielding to NPP pressure – Haruna Iddrisu

Politics of Saturday, 10 February 2024

Member of Parliament for Tamale South, Haruna Iddrisu, is of the view that if a reshuffle is looming, then Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is yielding to pressure coming from his political party.



He says the president has time without number insisted that he does not believe in reshuffling ministers.



Therefore, if he intends to reshuffle ministers, it will be as a result of pressure from the New Patriotic Party and not his will.



“If Akufo-Addo ever reshuffles, then he is yielding to pressure from his party because he himself has always said that he doesn’t believe in reshuffling,” he said.



To the legislator, reshuffling is needed in every government and has been a common practice across the globe because it adds new blood and prevents the ministers from being complacent.



