Look at the abject poverty before us - Pratt prays for Jinapor

General News of Saturday, 27 March 2021

Source: Peace FM

Managing Editor of the Insight newspaper, Kwesi Pratt has offered prayers for the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor as he embarks on a mission to rescue the nation's lands and resources from destruction.



The Minister for Lands and Natural Resources believes an all-hands-on-deck approach is one of the surest ways of eliminating the activities of illegal mining and environmental degradation.



Mr Samuel Abu Jinapor, during a visit to Asantehene Otumfou Osei Tutu II at the Manhyia Palace, Ashanti Region, reiterated government’s commitment to protect the country’s natural resources.



“The President [Nana Addo] has tasked me to go around the country and see to myself the situation on the ground and work on it....the Akufo-Addo government is committed to the fight against illegal mining and will leave no stone unturned in ensuring that mining activities are duly regulated”, he said.



Speaking on Peace FM's ''Kokrokoo'', Kwesi Pratt noted that the natural resources which are being mined are non-renewable and therefore should the mining companies continue their illegal activities, years on, the country's resources will be depleted and posterity will suffer.



''They're non-renewable natural resource.So, as we are daily mining to foreign countries, if, in 50 years time; it finishes, what will become of our life? Even today that we have them, look at the abject poverty that has gripped us. So, if we keep mining them and they finish, how will our living be? That is my worry!'', he stated.



He described the Minister's taks as herculean but prayed he succeeds in his endeavor.



