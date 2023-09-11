Local vaccine production will spare importation, cushion economy - Dr. Nsiah Asare

Health News of Monday, 11 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Presidential Advisor on Health, Dr. Anthony Nsiah Asare, has highlighted the potential benefits of local vaccine production in Ghana.



According to him, with approximately 99 per cent of vaccines used in Africa imported, the growing presence of local vaccine and drug manufacturing companies could transform Ghana into a self-sufficient vaccine producer and a regional hub.



Dr Nsiah Asare, in a Newspaper Report by Business and Financial Times dated Spetember 11, 2023, said this on the sidelines of a technology transfer, signing ceremony between a local company, DEK Vaccine Limited and two vaccine manufacturing giants, IVI Korea and EuBiologics for the manufacturing and distribution of oral cholera vaccines in the country.



He emphasised that Ghana's progress in vaccine and drug production, backed by the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA), a robust pharmaceutical industry, and strong research institutions, could have a significant impact on healthcare delivery and socio-economic activities.



The presidential advisor also anticipates that this initiative will generate employment opportunities while fostering the training of young scientists, medical professionals, and researchers.



"Ghana is opening up to become a vaccine. manufacturing hub in Africa. We are moving to vaccine sufficiency and health security, not only in Ghana but also in the West African sub-Sahara region.



"It is going to create a very important impact in healthcare delivery and also in our socio-economic life, because it is going to create very decent jobs. It is going to train our young scientists, medical students, pharmacists, laboratory technicians and then, more importantly, immunologists and scientists in this country; technology transfer is very important" he said.



Dr. Nsiah Asare expressed optimism about Ghana's emergence as a vaccine manufacturing hub in Africa, emphasizing the importance of technology transfer and local capacity building.



He noted that this shift could reduce the nation's reliance on imported vaccines, potentially saving millions in foreign exchange and strengthening the Ghanaian cedi.



Under the tech-transfer agreement that was sealed in vaccine Accra, IVI Korea will be the IP holder, EuBiologics the bulk manufacturer and DEK Vaccines Limited the 'fill and finish' partner in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industry.



The move is aimed at increasing global vaccine production capacity and reducing his address disparities in vaccine access for Africa.



The tech-transfer agreement, disease, according to Dr. Nsiah-Asare, is in line with the Akufo-Addo-led government's vision to make the country self-sufficient in manufacturing vaccines, following the COVID-19 pandemic that hit the globe.



During the pandemic, President Akufo-Addo in one of his addresses to citizens on the country’s situation and preparedness to fight the disease, announced the formation of a 13-member committee to come out with a roadmap for local production of vaccines.



"All the president was that hit looking at as a post-COVID initiative was that we should be self-sufficient in vaccine production, and he was not only thinking about Ghana, but he was also thinking about the sub-region," Dr. Nsiah-Asare added.



He further noted that looking at the pace of work in the area so far, Ghana will soon be able to produce the first doses of serum.



"When we started, people thought it was just a fluke; but now we're seeing what is happening, and I'm very certain in my mind that with what's going on with the industries that are coming up - like Atlantic Life Sciences, which has been commissioned by the president, and with work of the DEK going on now - very soon, Ghana will produce the first doses of serum, and then also vaccines and other biologics.



"We are looking at manufacturing vaccines, serum and other biologics on a broad scale; not only producing but also marketing, technology transfer, human capital development - and that to me is the way to go," he noted.



In February 2023, Ghana's parliament passed the National Vaccines Institute bill into law.



This legislation seeks to create a National Vaccine Institute tasked with coordinating and overseeing vaccine and serum research, development, and production within the country.



