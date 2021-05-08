Litigation rocks upcoming GJA National Executive Elections

General News of Saturday, 8 May 2021

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

An Accra High Court has summoned the Ghana Journalists Association, GJA in a writ filed by one Caroline Boateng.



Madam Boateng is claiming an order against executives of the GJA from holding themselves as officers.



It also seeks the appointment of an Interim Management Committee.



Plaintiff wants the court to declare all actions of the Ghana Journalists Association from the 17th of November last year to date null and void.



The court has therefore ordered the Association to appear before the court within eight days.