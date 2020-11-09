Listicles of US and Ghana elections since 1992

Politics of Monday, 9 November 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

There seem to be strange beliefs between the two leading political parties in the country, the National Democratic Congress(NDC), and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) that there is a certain correlation between the USA elections and that of Ghana.



The Democratic Party and Republican Party have ruled the United States of America since 1992 while the National Democratic Congress and the New Patriotic Party have shared the Ghanaian Presidency within the same period.



The National Democratic Congress who aligns themselves with the Democratic Party in the USA is always confident ahead of every December 7 polls when their counterpart wins the US elections which come on November 3, a month before Ghanaians go to the polls to cast their ballot.



Similarly, the New Patriotic Party also signs a "done deal" song when the Republicans win the elections in the United States.



Is there a correlation between the US and Ghana elections?



GhanaWeb makes a compilation of the political parties and individuals who have won the Ghana and US elections since 1992.



Ghana United vs. States of America



1992 - NDC & Democratic Party



Jerry John Rawlings & Bill Clinton



1996 - NDC & Democratic Party



Jerry John Rawlings & Bill Clinton



2000 - NPP & Republican Party



John Agyekum Kufour & George W. Bush



2004 - NPP & Republican Party



John Agyekum Kufour & George W. Bush



2008 - NDC & Democratic Party



Professor John Evans Atta & Mills Barack Obama



2012 - NDC & Democratic Party



John Dramani Mahama & Barack Obama



2016 - NPP & Republican Party



Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo & Donald Trump



Who wins 2020? 2020 - Democratic Party



Joe Bidden - President- elect(unfofficial)

